Home Business

Cash suvidha disburses RS 163 cr loan to msmes

Cash Suvidha, the fintech company that extends business loans to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, has disbursed loans worth more than `163.50 crore until now.

Published: 31st October 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Gunja sharan
Express News Service

Cash Suvidha, the fintech company that extends business loans to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, has disbursed loans worth more than `163.50 crore until now.“Since inception, our company has disbursed loans to more than 62,500 small firms and women entrepreneurs” said Rajesh Gupta, founder, Cash Suvidha. Founded in 2016, Cash Suvidha provides a variety of loans and funds will be primarily used to facilitate further lending to SMEs & MSMEs, particularly in Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar-Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCRand pan India to cater to the loan needs of Individuals.

During the second quarter of the current financial year, the company raised $4 million in debt funding. During the quarter ended June, the company had also raised a total debt of $2.3 million from different financial institutions that will be used to increase the loan books of the company. Overall, the company has raised a total debt of $10.25 million.

Commenting on the development, Gupta said, “This capital inflow would help us in extending our best alternative lending services across geographies. We are constantly focusing on filing the gap of financial inclusion in various sectors by providing fast loans, hence, driving the market towards economic growth.”
The company claims to be  known for its quick digital processing, easy lending services and disbursing loans within three working days.

Meanwhile, small and medium ticket loans are one of the most sought-after categories at Cash Suvidha. 
Gupta also pointed out that the key challenge they continue to face is to obtain credit from banks. “This has been addressed by Cash Suvidha with the successful disbursement of 70-75 per cent of the total loans to MSMEs. It provides loans with a ticket size of `50,000-`5, 00,000 for SMEs and `15,000- `50,000 for MSMEs,” the company said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp