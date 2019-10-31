Home Business

PFRDA allows overseas citizens to invest in National Pension Scheme

The NPS is a government -run pension and investment scheme aimed at providing old age security through safe and regulated market-based return.

Published: 31st October 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has allowed people of Indian origin holding citizenship of other countries to invest in National Pension Scheme (NPS), at par with Non-Resident Indians.“…OCI may subscribe to the National Pension System governed and administered by PFRDA, provided such person is eligible to invest as per the provisions of the PFRDA Act and the annuity/accumulated saving will be repatriable, subject to FEMA guidelines,” the finance ministry said.

The NPS is a government -run pension and investment scheme aimed at providing old age security through safe and regulated market-based return.PFRDA regulates the scheme. With the latest addition, any Indian citizen, resident or non-resident and OCIs are eligible to join NPS till the age of 65 years.NPS contributions are eligible for an additional tax deduction up to `50,000. This is over and above the `1,50,000 limit of deduction available under sec 80CCD (1) or tax deductions available to individuals who make contributions under NPS. 

Besides, in the Union Budget, the government increased the income tax exemption limit on withdrawal from NPS to 60 per cent, from 40 per cent, on exiting the scheme, effectively making withdrawal from the pension scheme 100 per cent tax-free.

“This is a welcome move for OCIs as there are many individuals of Indian origin who have taken up foreign citizenship while working overseas and may prefer to continue investing in India from their local income sources,” Alok Agrawal, Partner, Deloitte India said. As of October 26, total number of subscribers under NPS and Atal Pension Yojana has crossed 3.18 crores. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp