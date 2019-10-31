Home Business

Sale of onion, pulses to continue from buffer stock: Government

The representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture said that due to Diwali, the market was closed in Maharashtra due to which the supply of onion was affected for two-three days.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Central government has directed NAFED to continue supplying pulses and onions from the buffer stock in order to keep the prices under control, an official said.

A meeting was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Avinash Kumar Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, to review the onion and pulses prices, and availability as well as the buffer stock.

During the meeting, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) was directed to continue supplying onions to sell the vegetable through Safal outlets of Mother Dairy in Delhi.

According to the price list of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee, Azadpur, wholesale price of onion in Delhi on Wednesday was Rs 20-42.50 per kg while the supply of onion in the market was 814.5 tonnes.

The Centre has asked NAFED to also supply onions to all other states as well.

