Fevicol’s 60 years and the story of sofa

Sandeep Goyal By

Express News Service

Not all brands get to celebrate their diamond jubilee. Well, in its six decades of market existence, adhesive brand Fevicol has remained an undisputed leader and its unique advertising has invariably cut through the clutter with its simple, product focused, yet humorous, approach towards life. To celebrate its 60th year, the brand has come up with a story through the lens of a sofa … its moments of happiness, glory and joy, and also when the time was not good. There are many stories woven within one story with many homes, various owners and how the quality and texture of the upholstery changes with varying fortunes. A salute to the bond between the brand and its patrons, and how Fevicol is part of you through thick-and-thin.

But it is Fevicol’s cousin, Fevikwik, that stole the show this week with its new kabadiwali commercial … Phenko nahi, jodo! … The message of repair, recycle, reduce is delivered in the most quirky and witty manner as a young girl discovers, much to her amazement, that all the stuffs she had discarded – her sandals, bags, glares – have all been ‘fixed’ by an old lady (role essayed superbly by dadi Pushpa Joshi) who stands before her with infinite swag! Pidilite, the maker of Fevicol and Fevikwik, has always excelled with its cut-through ad, and the kabadiwali is a new successful addition to the brand’s exceptional portfolio of stand-out-stand-apart ads.

Fevikwik’s last campaign too was a great fun. The Khushiyon ke chand pal campaign that ran a while ago had two 20-second spots, which focused on roles that women play in bringing moments of joy to families. One of the ads showed how a boy asked for bitter gourd, surprising his mother, who had just fixed his favourite toy car using Fevikwik; the second ad featured a mother-in-law offering a glass of juice to her daughter-in-law, who had been working out after fixing the old lady’s prayer bell using Fevikwik. All these Khushiyon ke chand pal, were yours for spending only five rupees. Pidilite’s advertising always had a good story to tell. This is its central core, this is why it is always engaging and entertaining. And invariably has a surprise, a twist in the tale, that leaves behind a chuckle for sure. Yet, the brand messaging is never lost sight of … the khushi from todo nahi jodo is woven into every narrative without fail. And that is the crux of good ad: Consumer problem to benefit to final joy. Few brands get the combination and balance right, that too unerringly time-after-time.

Salman Khan jumps on to the desi patriotic bandwagon this week endorsing Somany tiles, emulating Akshay Kumar who has been tom-toming desh-ki-dharti for Kajaria for a while now. Salman, in the ad, brings a cup of tea to the mason who is fixing tiles. The mason is surprised that the actor is not patronizing foreign tiles for his home … but Salman insists that made-in-India Somany tiles are ‘top class’, ‘strong’ and ‘stylish’. Frankly, the ad is a bit of a yawn. Salman is wasted. The entire interaction with the mason is contrived and forced.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon play husband and wife for Magicbricks in a new ad campaign that urges you to Pata Badlo, Life Badlo by upgrading to a better, bigger home. Sanon looks classy; Khurrana in his usual casual, confident self. There is nothing new in the narrative apart from implied message on how lots of things can change when your address changes. Sanon and Khurrana do a competent job in the story that requires no real telling. Which brings me back to my pet refrain: Were these celebrities really required in such ads? My answer is no!

Gatorade celebrates PV Sindhu’s victory at the Badminton World Federation championship by beating Japan’s Nozomi Okhura to be the Golden Girl. Gatorade plays on the connect between sweat and more sweat, and success, in going from silver to gold. As a tribute to the champion, the film is well made and executed and looks global. Sindhu shows grit, determination and sweat in great abundance. She shines as a winner. Wunderman Thompson has done a good job. Nice!

The essential difference between good ad and average ones is that the good ones don’t need crutches or props. The Fevicol and Fevikwik ads have no celebrities but have good ideation, narration and execution. At the end, that is all that matters. (The author is a media and advertising veteran)