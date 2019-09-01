Home Business

New tariff order to take more time to settle down

The new system under which television entities have priced their channels and channel bouquets has also led to consumers having access to fewer channels compared to the previous tariff regime.

Published: 01st September 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

LCD televisions on display at a showroom. (File Photo)

Image for representation

By Express News Service

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently rolled out New Tariff Order (NTO) on television channel pricing that will require around six to eight more months to be implemented effectively, India Ratings said in a research note. 

According to the agency, the new tariff mechanism has been hobbled by challenges related to revenue sharing between multiple system operators (MSOs) and local cable operators (LCOs), the repricing of channel bouquets and treatment of long-term packs already sold by direct-to-home (DTH) players. It said DTH firms might see profitability being impacted in the next 6 to 12 months, “since they have already sold long-term plans till 2018 end and the firms won’t be allowed to withdraw or reprice a plan that’s already in use”. “However, the tariff order is likely to de-risk the business model of MSOs and LCOs as their revenue stream will contain fixed network capacity charge from subscribers and content commission from broadcasters, thereby effectively passing through content cost,” the agency said.

The new system under which television entities have priced their channels and channel bouquets has also led to consumers having access to fewer channels compared to the previous tariff regime.

“Post-TRAI’s removal of 15 per cent discount on bouquet price versus a-la-carte channel pricing, broadcasters have started offering bouquet of channels, at 20-60 per cent discount to the a-la-carte channel pricing, presumably to avoid any hike in final consumer price. Despite similar costs, consumers will have access to fewer channels,” it said, adding as the new system settles down broadcasters’ business models will change from a B2B to a B2C system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Tariff Order TRAI
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp