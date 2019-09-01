Home Business

Russian fund, Synergy are buzzwords as deadline for Jet bidding runs out

Jet Airways, which stopped flying mid-April, has a debt of around Rs 8,500 crore it owes a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India. 

Published: 01st September 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircraft

Jet Airways aircraft (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The extended deadline for the submission of Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for Jet Airways ended on Saturday with a lot of buzz generated by the interest shown by South American Synergy Group Corp in recent times. 

Earlier, lenders of the airline had extended the deadline for submission of EoIs for a third time. Till then, the resolution professional had received EoIs from Panama-based Avantulo Group and a Russian fund called Treasury Creator. Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s family trust had also expressed interest in the airline and submitted a formal EoI, but withdrew it later. 

It was learnt that only the Russian fund had been shortlisted and the resolution professional was engaging with Synergy Group to get it on board. The group has already submitted an EoI for the grounded airline. 
According to reports, Synergy, which owns majority stake in Avianca Airlines, South America’s second-largest airline, is planning to pick up 49 per cent stake in the beleaguered Jet Airways and is expecting banks to take 60-80 per cent haircut.

Jet Airways, which stopped flying mid-April, has a debt of around Rs 8,500 crore it owes a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India. 

Ashish Chhawchharia, the resolution professional handling the airline’s insolvency, has received creditor claims of over Rs 30,000 crore and admitted claims of around Rs 12,000 crore so far. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet airways Expressions of Interest Synergy corp
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp