'Oil Ministry can’t claim USD 314 million from Videocon for Ravva offshore'

THE National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has rejected the oil ministry’s plea seeking $314 million (around Rs 2,245 crore) from insolvency-bound Videocon Industries in unpaid profit petroleum from the Ravva oil and gas fields in the eastern offshore.

On October 22 last year, the ministry sent Videocon a demand notice for payment of government’s share of profit on petroleum, which is calculated after all capital and operating cost is deducted from the sale of oil and gas.

“NCLT rightly held that during the period of moratorium, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas cannot recover any amount nor can issue demand notice to the corporate debtor through ‘interim resolution professional’ to pay any amount,” a three-member NCLAT bench headed by chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya said.

The appellate tribunal also upheld the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order staying the demand note by the ministry and directing to approach the resolution professional (RP) for recovery of the amount.

Videocon, which holds 25 per cent stake in Ravva oil and gas fields, had been admitted to insolvency and RP overseeing the process approached the Mumbai-bench of the NCLT as against the demand saying the company cannot be asked to part with any money, including share of profit, during the moratorium period.

NCLT upheld the RP’s plea, which was challenged before the NCLAT. “We hold that NCLT rightly stayed demand notice dated 22 October, 2018 during the pendency of the resolution process as long as the ‘moratorium’ is applicable on the corporate debtor,” said the NCLAT.