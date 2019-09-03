Home Business

Bajaj Auto sales down 11 per cent at 3,90,026 units in August

Bajaj Auto Ltd. plant in Pune

Bajaj Auto Ltd. plant in Pune (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported 11 per cent fall in total sales at 3,90,026 units in August. The company had sold 437,092 units in the same month a year ago. Domestic sales in August this year stood at 2,08,109 units as against 2,55,631 units, down 19 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,25,300 units, showing a decline of 10 per cent as compared to 362,923 units sold in August last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 64,726 units as against 74,169 units in the same month last year, down 13 per cent, the company said.

Exports in August were flat at 1,81,917 units as against 1,81,461 units exported in the corresponding month last year, it added.

