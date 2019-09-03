E-bike platform Yulu forays into NCR market with Delhi Metro tie-up

By Express News Service

E-bike sharing platform Yulu on Monday made its foray into the National Capital Region (NCR), launching its e-bike rental services in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The service was inaugurated from the Mandi House metro.

According to both Delhi Metro and Yulu officials, the Bengaluru-based micro-mobility platform will operate 40 Yulu Zones centred around nine metro stations in NCR. “Starting Monday, the company will operate Yulu Zones around nine metro stations on the blue and yellow line from Dilli Haat INA to JLN Stadium in central Delhi,” the company said.

“With the launch of our operations in Delhi, we are providing a green commute option to the residents of Delhi and are committed to expanding our services to the whole NCR region. We are proud to collaborate with DMRC for a common vision of better first and last-mile connectivity, reducing congestion and improving air quality,” Yulu Bikes CEO Amit Gupta told reporters here.

“Our public bike sharing (PBS) initiative with Yulu will provide first and last-mile connectivity to our users. It is one-of-its-kind collaboration to make mobility seamless and sustainable,” DMRC MD Mangu Singh said.

Yulu aims to deploy 5,000 electric non-motorised vehicles — YULU Miracles — at metro stations by the end of this year. It is also planning to extend these services to all the metro stations in the NCR by early 2020, by deploying up to 25,000 Yulu Miracles.

According to sources, the company plans to expand its services further into Gurugram, Noida, and other NCR cities over the course of next 18 months. The company already operates in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Bhubaneswar.

Yulu, which was launched in 2017 by Amit Gupta, RK Mishra, Hemant Gupta and Naveen Dachuri, is focussed on providing green, clean first-mile, last-mile and short-distance commuting offerings to customers, and works towards reducing traffic congestion by promoting the use of green commuting solutions.

The company has already raised around $7 million in funding as of its last round of funding in March this year, and is backed by investors including Wavemaker Partners, Blume Ventures, 3One4, Grey Cell Ventures, and Incubate Fund India.