IDBI Bank gets Rs 9,200 crore recap from government

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a capital infusion of more than Rs 9,200 crore in IDBI Bank to help increase its capital base and come out of RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework.

“The Union Cabinet has cleared recapitalisation of IDBI Bank with a one-time infusion of funds by both the government and the LIC,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing reporters about the decision.

Out of Rs 9,200 crore, the government will provide Rs 4,557 crore as one-time recapitalisation to IDBI Bank, he said, adding the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will infuse Rs 4,700 crore.

“This cash neutral infusion will be through recap bonds i.e. the government infusing capital into the bank and the bank buying the recap bond from the government the same day, with no impact on liquidity or the current year’s budget,” added the minister.

In August 2018, the Cabinet approved the acquisition of controlling stake by state-owned insurance company LIC as a promoter in the bank through a combination of preferential allotment and open offer of equity.

LIC acquired controlling 51 per cent stake in the bank, making it the lender’s majority shareholder in January this year. The shareholding of the government was reduced to 46.46 per cent from 86 per cent while LIC stake in the bank increased to 51 per cent in January 2019. According to the insurance regulator, LIC is not allowed to go higher than 51 per cent.

Moreover, IDBI Bank needs a one-time infusion of capital to complete the exercise of dealing with its legacy book, Javedkar added.

For the first quarter ended June 2019, IDBI Bank reported a net loss of Rs 3,801 crore compared to Rs 2,410 crore in the same quarter of the last year. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, were at 29.12 per cent in the quarter compared to 30.78 per cent in the year-ago June quarter.

Post provisioning, the net NPA came down to 8.02 per cent as against 18.76 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, shares of IDBI Bank on Tuesday jumped nearly 8 per cent after the government approved over Rs 9,200 crore fund infusion in the company.

The scrip zoomed 7.66 per cent to close at Rs 28.80 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 10.84 per cent to Rs 29.65. At the NSE, shares jumped 5.78 per cent to close at Rs 28.35.