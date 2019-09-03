Home Business

Supreme Court seeks NBCC response on completing stalled Jaypee group projects

A bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari issued a notice to the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) and sought its reply by Thursday.

Published: 03rd September 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 12:55 PM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the NBCC on whether it is willing to give a revised proposal to complete the stalled projects of Jaypee group.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for the Centre, said the government has held three meetings with various stakeholders and a decision has been taken that it was willing to give tax concession running into hundreds of crores to Jaypee group and enhanced compensation to farmers only if the NBCC is allowed to complete the stalled projects.

Senior advocate F S Nariman and Anupam Lal Das, appearing for the Jaypee group, said they have no objection if the NBCC is allowed to give a revised proposal but the group should also be allowed to give a proposal as it is willing to pay all dues to lenders and finish all stalled projects within three years.

Nariman said this option should also be considered as and when the court will look into NBCC's proposals.

The bench said it will first look what NBCC has to offer and only then it may look into Jaypee group's fresh proposal. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday and extended the status quo order till then.

On August 22, the Supreme Court had ordered status quo for a week on the insolvency proceeding after Jaypee Group challenged the July 30 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which allowed the fresh bidding for the cash-strapped Jaypee Infratech.

On July 30, the NCLAT had allowed fresh bidding for the cash-strapped Jaypee Infratech but barred its promoter Jaypee Group from participating in the auction.

TAGS
Jaypee Supreme Court NBCC Jaypee builders National Buildings Construction Corporation NCLAT
