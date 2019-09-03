Two-wheelers, commercial vehicles find few takers in August

By Express News Service

The auto sector slowdown can be seen across all segments. While the sale of passenger vehicles is witnessing its worst phase in about two decades, sales of two-wheelers, tractors and commercial vehicles (CVs) have also been severely impacted.

Showing a similar downward trend, Hero MotoCorp posted a 20 per cent decline in domestic sales. It sold 543,406 units in August 2019 compared to 685,407 units in the same month last year. Bajaj Auto reported a decline of 15 per cent in its domestic motorcycle sales to 170,978 units in August 2019 as against 201,433 units in August 2018.

Chennai-based bullet maker Royal Enfield too reported a decline of 28 per cent in monthly sales for August 2019. The manufacturer sold 48,752 units last month, as against 68,014 units in August 2018. Its volumes, after growing at high double digit figure for years, have been on constant decline over the past few months.

A downturn in rural economy where bulk of motorcycle sales comes from, significant rise in selling price and tight liquidity condition of banks/non banking financial companies had derailed the two-wheeler segment. Due to similar reasons coupled with lack of infrastructural activities and regulatory changes had reduced demand for CVs and tractors.

Total CV sales of the country’s largest manufacturers, Tata Motors had halved last month when compared to August 2018. The company sold 21,824 units in August 2019 as compared to 38,859 units in the corresponding month previous fiscal.

“Subdued demand sentiment due to poor freight availability, lower freight rates and general slowdown in the economy continued to hamper CVs demand,” said Girish Wagh, president, CV business unit, Tata Motors.

Subsequently, CV sales of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stood 14, 684 units in August 2019 as against 20,326 units a year ago, down 28 per cent. VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture had reported a 41.7 per cent decline in total sales at 3,538 units in August 2019.

In the farm equipment segment, largest player M&M reported 15 per cent decline in August sales to 13,871 units, as against 16,375 units during August 2018. Faridabad based Escorts also reported 19.5 per cent decline in August sales to 3,763 units.