Home Business

Two-wheelers, commercial vehicles find few takers in August

Total CV sales of the country’s largest manufacturers, Tata Motors had halved last month when compared to August 2018.

Published: 03rd September 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Girish Wagh, president, CV business unit, Tata Motors

Girish Wagh, president, CV business unit, Tata Motors (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The auto sector slowdown can be seen across all segments. While the sale of passenger vehicles is witnessing its worst phase in about two decades, sales of two-wheelers, tractors and commercial vehicles (CVs) have also been severely impacted.  

Showing a similar downward trend, Hero MotoCorp posted a 20 per cent decline in domestic sales. It sold 543,406 units in August 2019 compared to 685,407 units in the same month last year. Bajaj Auto reported a decline of 15 per cent in its domestic motorcycle sales to 170,978 units in August 2019 as against 201,433 units in August 2018.

Chennai-based bullet maker Royal Enfield too reported a decline of 28 per cent in monthly sales for August 2019. The manufacturer sold 48,752 units last month, as against 68,014 units in August 2018. Its volumes, after growing at high double digit figure for years, have been on constant decline over the past few months.

A downturn in rural economy where bulk of motorcycle sales comes from, significant rise in selling price and tight liquidity condition of banks/non banking financial companies had derailed the two-wheeler segment. Due to similar reasons coupled with lack of infrastructural activities and regulatory changes had reduced demand for CVs and tractors.

Total CV sales of the country’s largest manufacturers, Tata Motors had halved last month when compared to August 2018. The company sold 21,824 units in August 2019 as compared to 38,859 units in the corresponding month previous fiscal.

“Subdued demand sentiment due to poor freight availability, lower freight rates and general slowdown in the economy continued to hamper CVs demand,” said Girish Wagh, president, CV business unit, Tata Motors.

Subsequently, CV sales of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stood 14, 684 units in August 2019 as against 20,326 units a year ago, down 28 per cent. VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture had reported a 41.7 per cent decline in total sales at 3,538 units in August 2019.

In the farm equipment segment, largest player M&M reported 15 per cent decline in August sales to 13,871 units, as against 16,375 units during August 2018. Faridabad based Escorts also reported 19.5 per cent decline in August sales to 3,763 units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commercial vehicles
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp