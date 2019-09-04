Home Business

40 per cent increase in teaching job searches in India: Job site Indeed

The impressive increase could be attributed to the development of digital media which has opened avenues to new roles such as online tutors and e-educators, the site Indeed said in a statement.

Published: 04th September 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Teachers, School, Education

For Representational Purposes(File Photo | RVK Rao)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Growth in searches for teaching jobs has jumped 40 per cent in 2018-19, a job site said.

The impressive increase could be attributed to the development of digital media which has opened avenues to new roles such as online tutors and e-educators, the site Indeed said in a statement.

The data revealed a 41 per cent increase in job searches for teaching jobs from July 2016 to July 2019. Growth in searches for teacher jobs has been the highest in 2018-19 witnessing a 40 per cent increase.

There was an increase of 14 per cent in job-seeker interest for these roles during 2017-18, while three years ago (2016-17) there was a dip of 11 per cent in job seeker interest towards teaching roles.

"The advancement of technology and e-learning has led to the rise of online tutor and e-educator jobs", it said. The new-age profession does come with its perks.

While the average annual salary for a teacher in India is Rs 2,19,804 and goes up to Rs 5,88,000 per annum; the average annual salary of an online tutor in the country is Rs 4,80,000 and goes up to Rs 9,25,000 per annum, Indeed said.

Salary estimates are based on salaries submitted anonymously to Indeed by employees, users, and collected from past and present job advertisements on Indeed in the past 36 months, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Teaching jobs teachers jobs
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp