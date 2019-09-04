Ashok Leyland, TVS sales decline in August

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is no end to the story of falling automobile sales with Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor Company on Tuesday recording steep decline in sales last month.

TVS reported total sales of 290,455 units in August 2019, down over 18 per cent from 343,217 units in August last year. Domestic two-wheelers registered sales of 219,528 units, down 25.5 per cent year-on-year.

Further, India’s second-largest commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland reported a 70 per cent drop in truck sales in the domestic market in the last month to 3,336 units from 11,135 units, a year ago.

The sales of light commercial vehicle fell 12 per cent to 3,711 units in August 2019 from 4,208 units in August 2018, while total vehicle sales declined 50 per cent to 8,296 units from 16,628 units in August last year.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said the measures announced by the government to help auto industry overcome the ongoing slowdown is yet to take effect at ground level, adding the uncertainty over GST reduction is making customers postpone the purchase.

It is cautiously optimistic about retail sales to be either flat or marginally positive during the festive season, FADA said.