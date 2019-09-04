Home Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets representatives of the infrastructure sector

HCC chairman and managing director Ajit Gulabchand said there is a need to make the sector more investor-friendly.

Published: 04th September 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Goods and Service Tax (GST) council meeting in New Delhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met representatives of the infrastructure sector, which is crucial for growth and job creation amid a slowdown in the economy.

This is part of series of sectoral meeting, which began last month with the banking sector. The representatives of the infrastructure sector expressed their issues and concern to the finance minister during the meeting.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the government will invest a massive Rs 100 lakh crore on developing modern infrastructure that will aid in nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in the next five years.

Emerging out of the meeting NHAI chairman N N Sinha said, the construction expenditure is more than last year.

"We are well on the way of awarding the number we have set for ourselves. So far we have awarded road projects of 600 Km," he said.

HCC chairman and managing director Ajit Gulabchand said there is a need to make the sector more investor-friendly.

During the meeting various concerns facing the sector was highlighted, including the pace of execution of projects, financing and land issues, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp