Home Business

Gold gains Rs 122, silver jumps Rs 2,070

Gold prices for 24 karat rose to Rs 39,248 per 10 gram from the previous close of Rs 39,126 per 10 gram on Tuesday.

Published: 04th September 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold continued its rally for the second consecutive day, climbing Rs 122 to Rs 39,248 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday following overnight gains in the precious metal in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also maintained the rising trend and zoomed Rs 2,070 to Rs 50,125 per kilogram.

Gold prices for 24 karat rose to Rs 39,248 per 10 gram from the previous close of Rs 39,126 per 10 gram on Tuesday.

Tracking firm trends in the domestic market, silver prices also jumped to Rs 50,125 per kg from the previous close of Rs 48,055 per kg on Tuesday.

"Spot gold prices in Delhi were quoting higher in the morning by Rs 122 with an overnight rally in global gold prices," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said.

In the international market, gold prices were fell to USD 1,537 an ounce in New York while silver quoted marginally higher at USD 19.27 an ounce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold Gold price Silver Silver prices Bullion
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp