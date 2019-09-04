IIT-Madras cell to help small and large industries reduce energy consumption

By PTI

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras has launched a unit to assess and provide technological solutions to large and small scare industries in the manufacturing sector to help companies reduce energy consumption.

Named the 'Industrial Energy Assessment Cell', the unit has research scholars, postgraduate and undergraduate students and faculty members doing the assessment for companies free of cost, IIT-M said in a statement.

Dean (International and Alumni Relations) Mahesh V Panchagnula said, "India is a net importer of energy. It is important that we address the problem from both conservation and efficiency improvement perspectives. This is an important step in that direction." The cell has already taken up an assessment for diverse companies since January this year, the institute said, adding that seven detailed assessments and 24 Walk-Through assessments have already been completed.

"The cell has provided technological solutions that will help each industry obtain project savings between Rs 50 lakh and Rs one crore, if implemented," it said.

The premier institute said the key focus of the project is to eliminate inefficiencies in the manufacturing sector with respect to energy utilisation.