Home Business

IIT-Madras cell to help small and large industries reduce energy consumption

The premier institute said the key focus of the project is to eliminate inefficiencies in the manufacturing sector with respect to energy utilisation.

Published: 04th September 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras has launched a unit to assess and provide technological solutions to large and small scare industries in the manufacturing sector to help companies reduce energy consumption.

Named the 'Industrial Energy Assessment Cell', the unit has research scholars, postgraduate and undergraduate students and faculty members doing the assessment for companies free of cost, IIT-M said in a statement.

Dean (International and Alumni Relations) Mahesh V Panchagnula said, "India is a net importer of energy. It is important that we address the problem from both conservation and efficiency improvement perspectives. This is an important step in that direction." The cell has already taken up an assessment for diverse companies since January this year, the institute said, adding that seven detailed assessments and 24 Walk-Through assessments have already been completed.

"The cell has provided technological solutions that will help each industry obtain project savings between Rs 50 lakh and Rs one crore, if implemented," it said.

The premier institute said the key focus of the project is to eliminate inefficiencies in the manufacturing sector with respect to energy utilisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT IIT Madras Manufacturing sector energy consumption
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp