Home Business

Market blues continue as stocks tank 770 points

September 2019 has begun with a shocker of GDP number, a hurried response from the government and a global trade war to contend with.

Published: 04th September 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  September hasn’t been a kind month, at least for a while as far as markets are concerned. Most of the current troubles started surfacing after the default of IL&FS group last September and the uptrends in benchmark indices have been more deceptive as mid-caps and small caps continued to bleed.

September 2019 has begun with a shocker of gross domestic product (GDP) number, a hurried response from the government and a global trade war to contend with.

The first trading day of the month saw Sensex tanking 2 per cent or 770 points to close at 36,563 and Nifty down 225 points to 10,797.90.

Investor confidence is low and measures announced by the government over the last two weeks are also not seen as an immediate economic stimulus that can energise growth. Tuesday’s fall has been across the board, and only two Sensex stocks seen in green were Tech Mahindra, and HCL Tech.

“Whatever impact, it has already happened, one more day or two. Outlook for this month should be slightly positive, for we have had three months of consecutive decline, if we take derivatives for the last three series. Five consecutive Septembers have also been bad. What we can say is by the end of October we should be through with this kind of news. We should be on our way back to recovery,” said VK Sharma, head, private client group, HDFC Securities. 

The GDP numbers are bad, but what is positive is the ability to provide monetary stimulus with low inflation, said VK Vijayakumar chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. 

“The Indian economy responds to monetary stimulus since there is lot of pent up demand in the economy... Nifty is likely to get support at 10,600 levels. Value buying is certain to emerge at those levels. Market is likely to consolidate before it moves up,” he added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp