Home Business

NSE to conduct mock trading in various segments on September 7

Normal working hours for capital market segment and futures and options will be between 1015 hours and 1530 hours.

Published: 04th September 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

National Stock Exchange, NSE

Buildings are reflected on the glass windows of the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: National Stock Exchange (NSE) has said it will conduct mock trading sessions for various segments on September 7.

The mock trading (contingency) has been scheduled for capital market segment, securities lending and borrowing market, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives and futures and options segments, NSE said in separate circulars on Tuesday.

Normal working hours for a capital market segment and futures and options will be between 1015 hours and 1530 hours.

For the securities lending and borrowing market, the timing for continuous trading will be from 1015 hours to 1215 hours.

The normal session for currency derivatives is scheduled to open at 1000 hours, while commodity derivatives will open at 1100 hours; and will close at 1530 hours for both the segments.

Mock trading sessions are generally conducted by stock exchanges to test their system performance as part of their efforts to provide a robust platform to members in order to enable flawless trading.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSE National Stock Exchange
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp