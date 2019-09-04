Home Business

PSB heads to meet in Mumbai over merger issues

Heads of all PSB that are cleared for merger will meet in Mumbai to discuss the best practices banks follow ahead of a merger.

Published: 04th September 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heads of all public sector banks (PSB) that are cleared for merger will meet on Wednesday in Mumbai to discuss the best practices banks follow ahead of a merger.

“The purpose of the meeting is to brainstorm and share suggestions. The meeting will be attended by heads of all 10 PSBs whose names have been cleared for merger, along with officials from the Department of Financial Services,” a senior official from Depart of Financial Services told this publication. 

The meeting will also be attended by the top management officials of the State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, who will share their insights about the merger process. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week announced the merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank with Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank with the Indian Bank.

ALSO READ: PSB stocks fall by 4.9 per cent as investors weigh changes

Overall, the number of PSBs will reduce from 18 to 11. Other PSBs — UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Central Bank of India and Bank of India — will continue to operate as independent regional entities. 

“The primary topic of discussion will be HR management, so that there is least disruption for customers. Share swap, timeline and NPA management are also key concerns for the banks ahead of the merger,” the official said.

The ICICI Bank, in a report released on Tuesday, said that anchor bank in the cases of Indian Bank-Allahabad Bank and Canara Bank-Syndicate Bank mergers are expected to witness 15-20 per cent impact on Adjusted Book Value even after capital infusion. 

Meanwhile, officers’ associations of various banks, who oppose the merger, will meet in New Delhi on September 5 to chalk out their future course of action, said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSB Public Sector Banks
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp