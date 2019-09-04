Home Business

Reliance Jio to provide free set-top-box with every broadband connection

According to a source, the telecom operator will take the move to woo direct-to-home and cable TV customers.

Published: 04th September 2019 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Reliance Jio is likely to provide free set top box with its every broadband connection to woo direct-to-home and cable TV customers, according to a source privy to the development.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company is slated to launch optical fibre-based JioFiber broadband service from September 5. "All JioFiber customers will get complimentary set top box," the source said.

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani has announced that JioFiber customers will get free voice calls for life from landline, 100 megabit (mbps) to 1 gigabit per second broadband speed for subscription starting from Rs 700 a month and a free HD TV set on commitment to an annual plan.

According to the source, JioFiber customers will have access to movies and other video content of leading entertainment mobile apps, whose subscription fee will be bundled in the monthly broadband connection rates and no separate charges will be levied. "The STB will also provide video calling service on TV sets. The customer will need to attach a camera with the STB for the service," the source said.

Email query sent to Reliance Jio did not elicit any reply. According to experts, JioFiber is likely to dent business of direct-to-home players.

Early this week, Bharti Airtel announced a new STB for Rs 3,999 on Xstream platform to offer content of video streaming mobile apps, except few leading over-the-top players, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and Hotstar.

The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company has offered complimentary access to entertainment streaming applications like ZEE5, Hooq, Hoi Choi, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, ShemarooMe, Ultra and Curiosity Stream for first year after which customers can continue their subscription by paying annual fee of Rs 999.

The STB can also be connected with Airtel's DTH service for accessing live TV channels. According to the source, some of the entertainment content available on Bharti Airtel will also be available on JioFiber. Jio already has a tie-up with Hotstar for mobile devices and partially owns Eros Now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Jio JioFiber Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio DTH service Reliance Jio set top box
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp