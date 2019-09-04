Home Business

Swiggy launches pick-up and drop service 'Swiggy Go' in Bengaluru

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it has launched pick-up and drop service 'Swiggy Go' in Bengaluru and plans to expand it to over 300 cities by 2020.

Swiggy Go is an instant pick up and drops service to send packages anywhere in the city. Like Swiggy Stores, Swiggy Go will be part of the app, the company said in a statement.

Swiggy Go can be used to pick up and drop off laundry, get forgotten keys, send lunch boxes from home to office or even deliver documents or parcels to clients, it added.

Swiggy also announced the expansion of its Swiggy Stores to Bengaluru and Hyderabad. "Swiggy's vision is to elevate the quality of life of urban consumers by offering unparalleled convenience," Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said.

Bengaluru will be the first city in the country to experience Swiggy do the last-mile delivery for everything, not just food, he added.

"By 2020, we will expand Swiggy Go to over 300 cities and Swiggy Stores to all the major metros, ushering in a new era of convenience for consumers across India," Majety said.

All the deliveries for Swiggy Go and Stores will be made by Swiggy's dedicated fleet. This will give the company's delivery partners access to an additional avenue for income, the statement said.

All delivery partners engage with Swiggy on a principle to principle basis and receive life insurance, medical and accident coverage, it added.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy connects consumers to over 1,30,000 restaurant partners across more than 325 cities.

