Home Business

Top realty player Lodha Group lays off 400 people

The retrenchments at the company promoted by Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha come at a time when the economic growth has dipped to a six-year low of 5 per cent.

Published: 04th September 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Lodha Group property.

Lodha Group property. ( Photo | Lodhagroup.com )

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amidst rising debt which has crossed Rs 25,600 crore, and falling sales, Macrotech Developers, formerly Lodha Group, has given pink slips to around 400 employees.

However, a spokesperson for the largest realty player in India attributed the lay-offs to performance reviews.

The retrenchments at the company promoted by Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha come at a time when the economic growth has dipped to a six-year low of 5 per cent, which has led many to fear if the spectre of job losses across sectors awaits next.

The Lodha group company was downgraded with a negative outlook by two global ratings agencies last month, Moody's Investors and Service and Fitch Ratings on concerns on liquidity and falling sales.

ALSO READ: Congress appeals citizens 'cheated' by builder Lodha to approach party

According to a recent ratings issued by India Ratings, a division of Fitch, the gross debt of Macrotech rose 13 per cent to Rs 25,640 crore in FY19.

"The company, across its projects, gives direct and indirect employment to nearly 50,000. These lay-offs are a part of our annual performance appraisals," a spokesperson said.

The impacted jobs include mid-to-junior level employees of the company and also contractual resources, sources said.

These mid-to-junior level employees and contract workers, including engineers, architects and salespeople, were working at various projects, said the source.

The president of Association of Property Professionals, a forum of brokers, Ashwin Jain said lay-offs have become common in the realty space He added there was an expectation that after the elections, things would get back to normalcy, but it hasn't happened yet.

Lodha currently has nearly 42 under-construction residential projects, including The World Towers and Lodha Park, comprising several high rises in central Mumbai, as well as affordable housing project like the Palava City.

Its sales grossed around Rs 3,000 crore in the first five months of the fiscal and expects to close the year with booking of around Rs 7,900 crore.

"We are not much worried about debt, as there is process underway to reduce it," Abhishek Lodha said in a recent interview.

According to rating agency Icra, central Mumbai alone has unsold inventory worth Rs 45,000 crore as of end June.

In volume terms, the micro-market accounts for 32 per cent of the total unsold units in the megapolis.

Due to the prevalent market conditions, its second attempt to hit the capital market with Rs 4,500-crore IPO was deferred once again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lodha Group Indian Economy Economic Slowdown
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp