Watch out Scotch, here comes Irish whiskey with a Geographical Indication tag

Watch out Scotch, the urban upper middle-class Indian’s favourite tipple.

A large number of other imported whiskeys are making inroads into the Indian market. Most recently, the Irish whisky has been granted geographical indicator status by India, which could help push sales of the newbie rival.

The grant of the GI tag means that only spirits produced in Ireland can use ‘Irish whisky’ on their labels. This at a time when American Whiskey, also called Bourbon, is fast emerging on the Indian pub scene as a drink liked by the professional crowd.

“The whiskey market has started acquiring new flavours - It is not just Indian whisky or Scotch anymore, though they remain the larger markets - Irish whiskey with labels like Jameson and Bushmills are making a good headway into the Indian market. And of course American Bourbon such as Jim Beam are becoming popular,” said Sandeep Arora, director of SLL Pvt Ltd, a marketer of imported spirits.

Being given a GI status helps any product from being replicated by rival nations besides assuring the product a respectability among consumers, say analysts and the grant of GI to Irish whisky is seen as a step which could help companies producing this drink in marketing within India.

“While the numbers for non-Scotch imported whiskys are not huge, the interesting trend is that they are growing at a huge rate and are becoming more acceptable to Indian drinkers in terms of taste, styling,” he said, adding “and these are not being affected by recession.”

India is the largest whisky market in the world with 2.3 billion bottles sold last year, the vast bulk of which is domestically produced. However, increasingly imported whiskey which makes up a fraction of that market is becoming more and more important as the urban, middle-class Indian is becoming a more discerning.

India has become the world eighth largest destination for Scotch whiskey in 2018 by value, and the fastest growing one globally which posted a growth rate of 34.1 per cent last year, according to figures compiled by the Scotch Whiskey association.

“Imported whiskeys are becoming more popular in the country as it is no longer seen as a men’s drink. The growth seen among women drinkers is very high. Whisky based cocktails is also driving up sales, especially among younger consumers,” said Arora.

Over the decade ending 2016, the country’s annual per capita spirits consumption more than doubled to 5.7 litres, according to a World Health Organisation. According to International Wine and Spirits Research, within that period Whisky consumption in India has more than doubled, from 80.2 million nine-litre cases in 2007 to 193.1 million nine-litre cases in 2016.

Exclusive production rights

