Home Business

Banks start in-principle approval of retail loans in 59 minutes

The applicants will get an in-principle approval for loans within 59 minutes through 19 public sector banks including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Online loan platform PSB Loans in 59 Minutes has launched in-principle retail loan approval for home and personal loan customers. The platform is currently offering loan approvals to MSME sector.

"We are extending home and personal loan for loan aspirants through '59 minutes portal'. We are glad that the benefits of this platform which was made available to MSMEs will be available to everyone," State Bank of India's managing director PK Gupta said in a release.

The platform will soon launch in-principle approval for auto loans. The applicants will get an in-principle approval for loans within 59 minutes through 19 public sector banks including names like SBI, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India.

PSB Loans in 59 Minutes functions through advanced algorithms to analyze data points from several sources such as income tax returns and bank statements, among others.

Once an applicant uploads the required information, the proprietary algorithms on the website appraise the application, determine the loan amount that can be sanctioned and then connect the applicant to the bank's branch all in under 59 minutes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSB Loans Retail loans 59 minutes portal MSME sector portal SBI
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp