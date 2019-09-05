India’s hottest start-ups beat the job crunch blues and how!

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

If the lack of jobs in the market has hit you for a while now, it is time to look at India’s young and fastest-growing start-ups that are beating the blues. The top 25 start-ups in India have created 18,000 jobs over the last one year in the country, as per the annual survey released by LinkedIn, an online business and recruitment service.

LinkedIn released its second annual survey on Thursday by scanning the actions of its 645 million members on the basis of four parameters including employee growth, the interest of jobseekers, engagement of its users with the company and its employees, and rate of recruitment by the start-ups. The companies that made to the top 25 start-ups list were seven years old or younger, have a minimum headcount of 50 and was headquartered in India.

Gurugram-based room booking platform OYO retained its position as the topmost start-up, generating huge interest among job seekers, owing to its phenomenal growth last year by venturing into co-working space, as well as entering global markets, making it the world’s third-largest hospitality chain. And there is no stopping yet. OYO is planning to hire at least 10,000 people globally over the course of one year.

Bengaluru’s health tech startup Cure.fit, which has expanded globally since three years of its inception and hit the $100 million revenue mark, has been placed second on the list. Tap Chief, an online marketplace; Razorpay, payment solution provider; and Bounce, a bike-sharing start-up based in Bengaluru, held the third, fourth and fifth spots.

The automation-backed online start-ups venturing into health, education, retail and delivery services were among the fastest-growing start-ups.

Payment, an AI-backed market place; Rivigo, an internet logistic chain, and Acko, a tech insurance start-up figure on the sixth, seventh and eighth places respectively.

m-fine, which aims to connect 2,500 doctors from 250 hospitals and offer 1,500 consultations by next year is an internet healthcare start-up that has made its entry into the list of India’s topmost young companies.

UpGrad, InterviewBit and WhiteHat Jr. are among the e-learning start-ups that figure on the list.