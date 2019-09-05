Home Business

Now travel from Kolkata to Ho Chi Minh in new IndiGo flight, set to start from October 18

IndiGo has been connecting various cities that have important tourist places for followers of the Buddhist religion.

Published: 05th September 2019 11:23 PM

IndiGo flight (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced non-stop flights on the Kolkata-Ho Chi Minh City route from October 18 this year.

This will be the airline's second destination in Vietnam.

Early last month, the low-cost carrier had said that it would start operating Kolkata-Hanoi flights from October 3.

The bookings for this route have been going on for since then.

"We have received a very encouraging response on the Kolkata-Hanoi route and we are confident of a good traction on this new connection between Ho Chi Minh City and Kolkata," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo, said.

Boulter said Ho Chi Minh City hosts a large Buddhist community that will be seamlessly connected to the Buddhist circuit in India through Kolkata.

  In its statement, the low-cost carrier said, "Effective October 18, 2019, IndiGo will operate non-stop flights between Kolkata and Ho Chi Minh City. With the launch of these flights, Ho Chi Minh City will become the 7th southeast Asian region in IndiGo's network."

