Punjab National Bank board approves amalgamation with Oriental Bank of Commerce​, United Bank

The Alternative Mechanism headed by the finance minister after consultation with Reserve Bank of India has given the go-ahead for the amalgamation.

Published: 05th September 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab National Bank (File | Reuters)

By PTI

 

NEW DELHI: The board of Punjab National Bank (PNB) has given in-principle approval for amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with PNB. The board meeting held on Thursday followed the finance ministry asking the three banks to consider the proposal of amalgamation, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The government on Friday unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four as part of plans to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders as it looks to boost economic growth from an over six-year low.

Besides, the PNB board cleared a capital infusion of up to Rs 18,000 crore by the government for preferential allotment of equity shares of the bank at a price determined in terms of SEBI regulations. The government on Friday announced infusion of Rs 16,000 crore in PNB for a smooth and seamless amalgamation.

The Extra General Meeting (EGM) in this regard will be held on October 22 for obtaining approval of shareholders, it said.

