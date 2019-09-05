Home Business

Sebi for integration of corporate bond and government securities markets

SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi has called for unification of the corporate bond market with the government securities market.

Published: 05th September 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: TO deepen bond markets and make corporate bond issuances easier, and to be able to track G-Sec yields, SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi has called for unification of the corporate bond market with the government securities market. Since corporate bonds are generally priced on the basis of the G-Sec price, Tyagi said there was a need to address the issue of having a continuous government bond yield curve.

Speaking in an industry event, Tyagi said one way to achieve seamless transmission of information from the G-Sec to the corporate bond market which follows the G-Sec yields was to bring trading of both on the same platform, clearing and settlements allowing for seamless transfer of G-Sec and corporate bond holdings.

“In addition to unification of the bond market, another desired goal should be to encourage retail participation in G-sec. The announcement made by the Hon’ble Finance Minister in this year’s Budget relating to inter-operability of RBI depositories and SEBI depositories, would facilitate this,” Tyagi said.

While funds raised from corporate bonds rose from Rs 3.7 lakh crore in 2012-13 to Rs 6.5 lakh crore in 2018-19, they have remained flat in the last three years at an average Rs 6.4 lakh crore, Tyagi pointed out. Bank credit, on the other hand, declined from Rs 13 lakh crore to Rs 11 lakh crore during the same period.

“The plateauing of corporate bond issuances and declining bank credit disbursements by banks are inextricably linked to the decline in corporate private investments, resulting in sluggish growth seen in various sectors of the economy,” Tyagi said. Therefore, in order to boost economic growth, all means of financing, including bond issuances, have to increase, he emphasised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SEBI Ajay Tyagi corporate bond government securities markets
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp