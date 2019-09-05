Home Business

Sensex rises over 100 pts; oil and gas, metal stocks rally

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade on Thursday included ONGC, NTPC, Vedanta, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, Infosys, L&T, Bajaj Auto and M&M, rising up to 5 per cent.

Published: 05th September 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening session on Thursday, led by gains in oil and gas, power and metal stocks, amid positive cues from global markets.

After rising 167 points in the first 15 minutes of the session, the 30-share index was trading 96.97 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 36,821.71 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 34.70 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 10,879.35.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE barometer ended 161.83 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 36,724.74, while the Nifty settled the day with 46.75 points, or 0.43 per cent, gains at 10,844.65.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade on Thursday included ONGC, NTPC, Vedanta, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, Infosys, L&T, Bajaj Auto and M&M, rising up to 5 per cent.

On the other hand, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, HUL, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and Yes Bank fell up to 2.23 per cent.

According to experts, market sentiment was enthused by a rally in global equities following a slew of positive developments on US-China trade, Hong Kong crisis and Brexit.

Asian markets extended gains after Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam withdrew a controversial extradition bill that had sparked three months of protests in the financial hub.

In the UK, British members of Parliament moved closer to passing a law preventing a no-deal Brexit.

Adding to the positive sentiment, on Thursday morning, China announced it would resume trade talks with the United States in Washington next month.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea were trading significantly higher in their respective late morning sessions.

On Wall Street, stock exchanges too ended in the green on Wednesday.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 18 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.94 in early session. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 60.67 per barrel.

On Wednesday, foreign portfolio investors had sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,738.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,304.58 crore, provisional data showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp