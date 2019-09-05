Home Business

Will stay ahead of market growth in India with profitability, not engaged in a race: Lenovo

Lenovo is also leveraging India as a manufacturing base, through contract manufacturing, and has also begun exporting from India, recently.

Published: 05th September 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 04:14 PM

Lenovo hologram (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lenovo, which ranks India among its top-five mobile phones market in volumes, will chase a multi-pronged strategy to grow ahead of the market here and pursue profitable growth without engaging in any "race", a senior company official said on Thursday.

"We are not in the 1-2-3 race. I will want profitable growth. Growth faster than the market, but profitable growth," Prashanth Mani, country head and managing director, Lenovo Mobile Business Group India, told PTI.

Mani was replying to a question on how the company plans to break into the top-three league in India -- currently a stranglehold of brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo. Lenovo India on Thursday launched three smartphones - Lenovo A6 Note, Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo Z6 Pro - in the country at price points of Rs 7,999, Rs 13,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

Lenovo is also leveraging India as a manufacturing base, through contract manufacturing, and has also begun exporting from India, recently.

The exports have commenced to markets, including the Middle East and parts of Africa, and even a consignment to Japan, Mani said adding that export operations began 6-7 months ago. "We are keen to continue manufacturing in India and any export benefit which comes will only help us," Mani said.

Lenovo will chase a multi-pronged strategy in the country, including Made for India (customisation of products for the local market); Make for India (manufacturing operations), and strategic partnerships.

"Any company which seeks out emerging markets, definitely seeks India as a pillar. So, India is among the top-five markets in volume terms already but now, the company is saying how do we grow emerging markets business in a significant way," he said adding that other large markets for the company include US, Brazil and Mexico.

The company expects the Indian smartphone market to grow about 5-7 per cent in the second half of this year and hopes to be ahead of the growth curve. "Compared to other industries where you see a slowdown, the innovation-centricity of this category and the number of launches ensures that the category will continue to grow," he said.

