Banks seek clarity over their insurance arms

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several banks wish to have clarity on the fate of their insurance arms after they are merged with other PSU banks. Oriental Bank of Commerce has Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance as a joint venture arm. While Punjab National Bank has PNB MetLife Insurance. Once the two banks are merged, a call may have to be taken on which of the two insurance ventures will be kept by the merged entity and from which the banks will exit post the merger. Similarly, Union Bank has Star Union Daiichi Life Insurance while Andhra Bank has stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance.

The current Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) rule suggests that an entity or institution can promote only one insurance firm in the life or non-life sectors. Once the banks merge, some will have two life insurers within the group which is not permissible. “Another factor, which is bothering banks, is that considering a bank would be forced to sell stake, it will be compulsive sale, so that valuation will not be attractive,” said officials.

Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank wish to exit their insurance arms but IRDAI rules prevent a joint venture partner from exiting insurance ventures without finding a buyer.

“One of the main concerns is what will happen to the insurance arms. May banks who had formed a joint venture with insurance firms are now planning to sell their stake and exit the business. However, IRDAI rules prevent a joint venture partner from exiting an insurance venture without finding an alternate buyer. There has to be some clarification overthat,” said a senior official.

Considering the grey area, bankers have sought clarification from both the finance ministry and insurance regulator IRDAI asking for guideline regarding this. The finance ministry has brushed aside the concerns. “We are aware of the problem. The deliberations are still on. There are many rounds of meetings likely to happen in coming weeks,” said a senior official from the ministry.

