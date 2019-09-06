Home Business

Gold prices fall Rs 372 on weak demand, strong rupee

In the international market, gold prices fell to USD 1,510 per ounce in New York, while silver also dropped to USD 18.30 an ounce.

Published: 06th September 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices fell by Rs 372 to Rs 39,278 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday due to weak demand and strong rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In tandem with gold prices, silver also dropped by Rs 1,273 to Rs 49,187 per kilogram here.

"Gold declined on weak investment demand and stronger rupee. The spot rupee gained by 21 paise against dollar during the day," Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities said.

In the international market, gold prices fell to USD 1,510 per ounce in New York, while silver also dropped to USD 18.30 an ounce.

"Bullion prices witnessed correction on Thursday evening with easing of risk sentiments after stronger than expected data from the US," Patel said.

Gold prices lost safe haven appeal on improved investment sentiments with rally in global equity indices after the US reported stronger factory orders and non-manufacturing PMI data while markets await key payroll data on Friday, he added.

In Delhi, gold prices for 24 karat had closed at Rs 39,650 per 10 gram on Thursday, while silver had ended at Rs 50,460 per kilogram.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 17 paise to 71.67 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as gains in domestic equity market and resumption of US-China trade talks in October strengthened investor sentiments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold price Rupee rate
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp