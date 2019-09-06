Hong Kong-based firm Xtep to launch Moon landing shoes

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hong Kong-based athletic wear firm Xtep on Thursday announced the launch of spacesuit inspired moon landing shoes, which will be available in the Indian markets by December this year.

Xtep Holdings Private Limited has announced the launch by live streaming of its sports-technology lab to influencers in Bengaluru. Xtep also aims to open ten stores throughout the country this year, nine months after it opened its first outlet in Bengaluru. The sportswear brand currently has five stores in the city.

The Athletech brand rides high on using technology to help build affordable athletic wear for consumers in the Indian market dominated by brands such as Nike and Adidas.

“Xtep has established an international design team led by highly experienced designers from Europe and the US who earlier worked for global sports brands. The group has also co-operated with the Dow Chemical Company to develop SoftpadTM, a world-leading new technology shoe insole exclusively used by Xtep, and is working with leading international fiber material developers, such as the Dow Chemical Company, Toray and 3M, to apply leading materials in its footwear and apparel,” said Jason Tak-Man Cheung, chief scientist and senior director, Xtep innovation lab.

Xtep was founded in Quanzhou, Fujian, China in the year 2002 by Ding Shuipo. It was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 2008, raising $285 million in the offering.