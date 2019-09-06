Home Business

Import of 215 iron, steel items need compulsory registration under SIMS 

In a notification, the directorate said that the SIMS will require importers to submit advance information in an online system for import of these items.

Published: 06th September 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

steel

For representation purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has made it mandatory for traders to register themselves with Steel Import Monitoring System to import 215 iron and steel products, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry, said that "import policy" for these 215 items "has been revised from 'free' to 'free' subject to compulsory registration under SIMS".

These items include certain flat-rolled products; some stranded wire, ropes, cables; certain items of springs and leaves for springs of iron and steel; tubes, pipes and hollow profiles; diesel-electric locomotives; and some parts of railways.

In a notification, the directorate said that the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) will require importers to submit advance information in an online system for import of these items and obtain an automatic registration number by paying specified amount of fee.

"The importer can apply for registration not earlier than 60th day and not later than 15th day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment," it added.

The registration number will be valid for a period of 75 days.

The importer will have to enter the registration number and expiry date of registration in the bill of entry to enable customs to clear consignment.

The online registration will be available from September 16 this year.

The SIMS, under the Department of Commerce, collects and publishes data of steel mill product imports.

By design this information provides stakeholders and public valuable information on steel trade with the US.

Hailing the decision, an official in the steel ministry said that the move will help in promoting Make in India of these products and increase availability of quality products.

In a separate notification, the DGFT relaxed norms for import of Chlorotrifluoroethene, a chemical used as a refrigerant.

"Import policy of Chlorotrifluoroethene is revised from restricted to free," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIMS DGFT
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp