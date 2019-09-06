Home Business

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares tank 10 per cent amid reports of PIL against company

In a BSE filing, Indiabulls said it has come to its notice through media reports that a public interest litigation has been filed against Indiabulls Housing Finance and its promoters in Delhi HC.

Published: 06th September 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday dropped nearly 10 per cent amid reports that public interest litigation has been filed against the company and its promoters.

The scrip tumbled 9.31 per cent to Rs 406.20 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE. On the NSE, it cracked 9.58 per cent to its one-year low of Rs 405.

In a BSE filing, Indiabulls said it has come to its notice through media reports that a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed against Indiabulls Housing Finance and its promoters in Delhi High Court.

"The petition has not yet been filed in the High Court as per the website records of Delhi High Court, but has been leaked in the social media with malicious intent and vested interests to create turbulence in the stock price of the company and fulfil ulterior motives," the company said on Friday.

ALSO READ | Bank merger will not help recover bad loans: AIBEA

The purported PIL admits that the allegations are the same as in the petition of earlier petitioner Abhay Yadav which was subsequently withdrawn.

According to the company, Yadav had admitted that the allegations against the company were based on false, incorrect and twisted data; and that he had filed the petition at the behest of the mastermind of the blackmailing racket who was then subsequently arrested and is currently in jail.

ALSO READ: Indiabulls Housing Finance to buy back bonds worth up to USD 50 million

Instead of going to the right forums of various regulatory agencies and making the complaint where eight similar complaints with similar allegations were already filed under various individual names in July 2019, the petitioners have deliberately chosen the route of PIL to attract attention and play into the hands of blackmailers and corporate rivals at a sensitive time of merger process of Indiabulls Housing Finance and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, the filing said.

It further added that for the past three months, the company is already undergoing various inspections and scrutiny of all the different regulators as a part of the merger process.

"The company is determined to fight out the petitioners in the court," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indiabulls Housing Finance Indiabulls housing finance trading
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp