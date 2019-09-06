Home Business

Mahindra & Mahindra to defer Rs 1,000 crore expansion plan

Goenka said the company is not slowing down investments on new products, but has deferred investments in capacity increases, and others.

Mahindra & Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka

Mahindra & Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said it may defer capital expenditure plans worth Rs 800-1,000 crore keeping in mind the ongoing slowdown in the auto market.

“At Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), we probably will end up deferring about 10 per cent capex for auto and tractor (together)...it would come to around Rs 800 - 1,000 crore,” M&M managing director Pawan Goenka told newspersons here on Thursday.

Goenka said the company is not slowing down investments on new products, but has deferred investments in capacity increases, and others.“The capacity that we expected to need in two or three years from now is less as compared to the year-ago period. Therefore, there will be slowdown in capacity investment as we would not like to invest... probably for a year,” the executive said.

M&M, which had to shut down some plants in August to adjust production may have to undertake a similar exercise again in October if demand remains subdued, Goenka said.“Probably, during the month of September, we will produce at full capacity; and in October, we may adjust if sales during Navratri don’t go as per expectations,” Goenka said.

