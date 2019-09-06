New rate regime to impact bank margins: Analysts

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a falling interest rate scenario borrowers may rejoice the introduction of floating rate loans linked to external benchmark.

For, they can expect a rate cut every time the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cuts its repo rates as most banks have chosen to link floating rate loans to repo out of the few options available for external benchmarks.

From February to August, the RBI had cut repo rates four times handing a total reduction of 1.10 per cent.

But analysts have raised a question mark over the viability of banks to link lending rate to repo rate or any other external benchmark while such a flexibility does not exist for deposit rates.

Floating rate deposits are not favoured by savers, and so it is not clear if banks would be able to risk that especially in a falling rate scenario. This can in the short term be a negative for net interest margin of banks.

A quarterly rate re-setting instead of half-yearly can be beneficial to borrowers, but at the same time the volatility can be high and not beneficial when the interest rates are on up-trend, experts pointed out.

The impact could be adverse for net interest margin of banks, and housing finance companies who would be forced to match bank rates, said ICICI Securities. “This will lead to overall pressure on margins for banks with high retail floating loans,” it said.

The State Bank of India, which took the lead in linking cash credit advances and bulk savings bank deposit rates to repo rate even before it became mandatory, decided to hold the savings bank deposit rates in its last round of deposit rate revision.

The SBI’s move to link loan rates to repo saw short term loan rates decline from 8.50 per cent at the time of its announcement in April to 7.65 per cent by September 1.

“Banks will need to better manage their interest rate risks, either by widening their deposit product offerings by pricing floating-rate products more attractively than fixed-rate products, or through interest rate derivatives,” said Anil Gupta, VP and co-head, Financial Sector Ratings.