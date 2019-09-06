Home Business

No immediate resolution over GST on lottery

The lottery industry has been pressing for a uniform GST rate of 12 per cent and removal of tax on the prize money.

Published: 06th September 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AS the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet on September 20 in Goa, the issue of tax rate over lottery is unlikely to be resolved despite the industry pitching for a uniform rate of 12 per cent. States such as Kerala and West Bengal are against this proposal as it would result in revenue loss for these states.

Currently, all lotteries are organised by states as per the provisions of Lottery Regulation Act 1998. A GST rate of 12 per cent is levied on state lotteries sold within a state and 28 per cent on those sold outside that a state. Currently, lotteries are permitted in about 10 states, including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh.

The lottery industry has been pressing for a uniform GST rate of 12 per cent and removal of tax on the prize money, saying the existing dual-rate system is hampering the growth of the business.

ALSO READ: Lottery industry pitches for uniform GST rate of 12 per cent

The levy of GST is on the face value of lottery tickets, including the prize money awarded to winners. The lottery industry players claim that before the GST was levied on tickets, around 90 per cent would go for the price payment for a Rs 100 ticket but post the GST implementation, only 60 per cent of the prize money is paid to the winner, which has made the business less attractive.

To sort out the differences, the GST Council had constituted an eight-member group of ministers under the chairmanship of Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The council had met several times but there had been a deadlock over this as states like Kerala and West Bengal are against this move. Their argument is that it would result in revenue loss to the states.

Sensing the deadlock, the council has now decided to seek the help of the Attorney General over the issue, trying to find out a legal solution in this case.

Panel formed to sort out issues

The GST Council had constituted an eight-member group of ministers under the chairmanship of Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar to sort out the differences, but there had been a deadlock as few states were against it

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST GST on lottery Goods and Services Tax
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp