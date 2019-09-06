Home Business

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to visit KSA, UAE, Qatar from September 7-12

In Saudi Arabia, the minister will have meetings with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih and the senior management of Saudi Aramco, the Kingdom's national oil company.

Published: 06th September 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will visit OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar from September 7 to further boost cooperation between the world's third-largest energy consumer and oil-rich Gulf nations.

Accompanied by an official and business delegation, he "will engage with his counterparts in oil and gas as well as steel sectors in three countries and also participate in the 8th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable (AMER) at Abu Dhabi on September 10, where India is the co-Host along with UAE," an official statement said here on Friday.

ALSO READ: OPINION | Saudi Aramco bets USD 15 billion on India’s crude habit

In Saudi Arabia, the minister will have meetings with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih and the senior management of Saudi Aramco, the Kingdom's national oil company.

"During his meetings, Pradhan will seek to further enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the entire value chain of the hydrocarbon sector," it said.

Saudi Arabia has traditionally been a top supplier of crude oil to India and is looking to invest in Indian refineries and petrochemical projects.

During his visit to UAE, the minister is scheduled to meet his UAE counterparts Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) CEO Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber and discuss issues of bilateral hydrocarbon as well steel sector engagement within the overall framework of India-UAE Strategic Partnership.

He will also participate in the 8th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable (AMER). India will host the 9th edition of Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable in 2021.

On the sidelines of 8th AMER, Pradhan will also meet his counterparts from the Asian region and heads of international energy organizations, who are attending the Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable and the World Energy Congress.

In Qatar, he will call on the Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, apart from meeting his counterpart, the Minister of State of Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al Kaabi.

Qatar is India's largest LNG and LPG supplier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Pradhan Saudi visit
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp