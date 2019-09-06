Home Business

Rupee logs third straight gains, up 12 paise at 71.72 a Dollar

On a weekly basis, the domestic currency, however, lost 30 paise to the US dollar.

Published: 06th September 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) The Indian rupee continued its winning momentum for a third session in a row on Friday, rising 12 paise to settle at 71.72 against the US dollar as signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China enthused investors.

On a weekly basis, the domestic currency, however, lost 30 paise to the US dollar.

The Indian currency has appreciated by 67 paise in the last three trading sessions.

At the interbank foreign exchange market on Friday, the local unit opened on a strong note at 71.87 and finally closed at 71.72, higher by 12 paise over its previous close.

During the day, the domestic unit shuttled between a high of 71.59 and low of 71.89 during the day.

The rupee had settled at 71.84 against the US dollar on Thursday.

In a major boost to investor sentiment globally, China and the US have agreed to hold the next round of trade negotiations in Washington in early October to end the bruising trade war.

"Indian rupee appreciates for the third day in row as risk appetite is back with US-China trade optimism.

Strong Equity markets across Asia and weakened US dollar overseas have been supporting the rupee," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Sharma further said that USD/INR is expected to gain in coming holiday truncated week with downside support at 71.40 and resistance at 72.25.

Forex traders said the Indian currency gained following easing crude oil prices. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.23 per cent to trade at USD 59.59 per barrel.

Market participants, however, said sustained foreign fund outflows and strengthening of the American currency weighed on the local currency.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 561.17 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 per cent to 98.49.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.60 per cent on Thursday. On the domestic market front, the 30-share index ended 337.35 points, or 0.92 per cent, higher at 36,981.77.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled 98.30 points, or 0.91 per cent, higher at 10,946.20.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.8611 and for rupee/euro at 79.2091.

The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 87.8861 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 67.47.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee Rupee rate
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp