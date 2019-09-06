Home Business

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari bats for GST cut on BSVI vehicles, hybrid cars

Besides, he also clarified that the government has no intention to ban the sale of diesel and petrol vehicles.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to help ease the distress of automakers facing a prolonged slowdown in sales, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said he will take up the demands for reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on both conventional and hybrid cars with the finance ministry.

“I will follow it up with the Finance Minister. The sector needs help right now to increase vehicle sales,” Gadkari told automobile industry barons at the annual Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) convention. The industry has been demanding reduction of GST on cars from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

The automakers’ demand for a slash in GST have come as prices of cars and trucks are expected to go up significantly with new engines termed BS VI-compliant, which can handle cleaner fuel, being compulsorily introduced.

“We have already reduced GST on electric vehicles. Now I am trying to get GST on hybrid vehicles also reduced,” Gadkari added.

Speaking on plans to phase out fossil fuel vehicles, the minister said, “The Rs 4.50 lakh crore automobile sector provides a lot of jobs ... There was no deadline (to move to electric vehicles) and the Centre has no intention of putting a deadline.”

Gadkari, however, said that the government has its own issues which the industry should acknowledge. “You have to see that we import crude oil worth Rs 7 lakh crore and this is impacting the economy. Then there is the issue of pollution… So, we are promoting alternative fuels and electric vehicles,” he said.

Welcoming the announcement, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “Government is sensitive about the slowdown in auto industry and its implications. It is welcoming that the government is working to introduce measures to improve the situation.”

After Gadkari’s remarks, Indian auto stocks rose on BSE by the closing of trade on Thursday, with shares of Tata Motors rising 7.81 per cent and those of Maruti Suzuki India by 2.41 per cent. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex auto industry body, has been consistently demanding GST cut on automobiles. SIAM president Rajan Wadhera recently said that the industry is staring at a difficult road ahead for the rest of the year due to transition to BS-VI emission norms by April 2020.

“The industry has done everything in its power to stay afloat by offering attractive deals...There is a need for the government to consider reducing GST rates, which would significantly reduce the cost of vehicles and in turn create demand,” Wadhera said.

Passenger vehicle sales on an average declined over 30 per cent year-on-year in August. Maruti Suzuki’s domestic wholesales in August slumped nearly 36 per cent YoY to 94,728 units — one of its worst over. The sector has been registering continuous decline for more than a year.

Liquidity crunch arising from the shadow banking crisis and other regulatory factors that made vehicle ownership expensive, on top of a general slowdown in economic activities, have led to a prolonged slowdown, analysts feel.

Uday Kotak, chairman and managing director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, explained that banks have been depending on credit score of an individual and when “there is a slowdown in the economy, credit score of the borrower tend to have an impact.” He said the banking system will still try and help out in financing the auto sector.

