Home Business

Consumer goods makers hope festivity will bring back cheer

Brands such as Samsung, Panasonic and LG have launched products across categories leading up to the festive season.

Published: 07th September 2019 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Crowd

A busy Onam market in Kerala's Kozhikode district (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Sesa Sen 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the country gears up for the festive season, consumer goods makers are pulling out all the stops to try and recoup some of the profits forsaken till now because of a sluggish market. Although sales during Onam, which marks the beginning of the festive season, hasn't boosted consumption yet due to incessant rains, retailers are banking heavily on pre-Diwali purchases to revive their fortunes.

“The overall consumer durable industry saw strong growth from the appliances category in the first quarter, particularly from the AC segment. While TVs saw a slump, we expect that with the upcoming festive season coupled with positive consumer sentiments, will bring in revival,” said Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia.

Typically, the top-selling categories during the festive season include apparel and accessories, furniture and home décor. However, white goods are also big sellers in this season and manage to rake in almost 40 per cent of annual sales during these few weeks. Brands such as Samsung, Panasonic and LG have launched products across categories leading up to the festive season. “This along with consumer-centric offers and exciting schemes will lead to positive growth,” believes Sharma. Industry observers envisage festive advertising to grow at 10-12 per cent over 2018 to touch as much as Rs 20,000 crore this year. 

Companies are also actively looking to re-invent the way they enter into the market and are tying-up with new-age digital go-to-market channels to reach retailers and consumers faster to get quick feedback on products, schemes, and promotions, said Sumit Ghorawat, co-founder of distribution tech firm, ShopKirana.

“We have not seen any slowdown at a category level but definitely, people want to try out new products. Millennial want more varieties, they are switching to cookies to traditional glucose biscuits,” he added. 

FMCG majors have indicated that the impact of the market slump is more evident in rural India and that in geographical terms, the north is the worst hit. Analysts say lower liquidity in the market and slower wage growth, has hit not only big ticket consumer durable purchases but also small-ticket items such as soaps, biscuits and other daily essentials suggesting a steady slide in consumer sentiment. The third quarter ergo will be critical for a turnaround in the consumption trajectory. 

“The government has taken initiatives around easing FDI in various sectors, and the increased FDI inflows to boost consumption. These, along with a tranche of initiatives to improve liquidity in the banking sector could see rural consumption, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the FMCG market, come back strongly this quarter and next,” said Deloitte consulting partner Rajat Wahi.

Kamal Nandi, business head & executive vice-president, Godrej Appliances, and president of Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association further pointed out that this year, the festivities are slated to last for only about 45 days due to an earlier Diwali as compared to over 60 days in 2018. This reduces the sales window for the industry impacted by pronounced economic slowdown. 

Companies such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Dabur, however, expect the second half of the fiscal to be better than the first. "The upcoming festive season indeed provides opportunities for consumption growth to expand. We are confident that the recent measures taken by the government will progressively accelerate a virtuous cycle of investment growth and employment,” opined an ITC spokesperson. The company has launched 25 products in the last quarter and will continue to launch innovative offerings that could drive category penetration, the spokesperson added.

Dabur is also stepping up product launches to sell only on e-commerce platforms, as it looks the leverage increasing sales from the channel. Market research firm Nielsen estimates e-commerce contributes about two per cent to the country’s Rs 3 lakh crore FMCG business, up from 0.4 per cent in 2016, and its share is expected to increase to 11 per cent by 2030.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
festive season festival season market festival season trade consumer goods Onam Onam sales Diwali sales
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp