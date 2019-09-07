Home Business

E-commerce firms rapidly scale up small-town operations head of festive season

From unicorns to smaller peers, India’s small towns are playing host to a bout of rapid expansion on part of the customer-facing start-ups, and the upcoming festive season is playing a part, analysts

Published: 07th September 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

From unicorns to smaller peers, India’s small towns are playing host to a bout of rapid expansion on part of the customer-facing start-ups, and the upcoming festive season is playing a part, analysts say. 
Flipkart’s announcement on Thursday that it has added a whopping 800 new cities and towns to its delivery network over the past six months, is just the latest in a series of large-scale expansions into small towns. 

Just a month earlier, food aggregator, Zomato said that it now has a presence in over 500 cities in India, with a significant 40 per cent of its business coming from cities other than the top 15 metros. Swiggy has widened its reach far beyond the metros and e-commerce start-up Shopkirana raised $10 million to fuel expansion into smaller towns. 

In Flipkart’s case, the spike in a number of places it serves comes just ahead of the critical festive season. 
The Reach Project launched in February specifically focused on rapidly scaling up service capability in usually unserviceable areas of the country. Six months on, the company says it has increased operations in these areas by 50 per cent. “This expanded base is going to help more than 60,000 sellers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Tripura,” it said. 

“We are making a concerted effort to ensure that MSMEs, sellers, rural entrepreneurs, artisans, and weavers are able to participate, capitalise, grow and prosper through the opportunities afforded by e-commerce and celebrate with the country as a whole,” Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy added. 
Analysts say that it’s rather clear to companies that smaller towns are where the growth will come from in the future, which is fuelling the strengthening of networks.

According to a recent Redseer Consulting report, growth in the number of online shoppers in Tier II and Tier III cities and rural areas is expected to rapidly outpace that of urban areas, with close to 70 per cent of the e-tailing of Gross Merchandise Value coming from these markets by 2023. They currently contribute around 40 per cent. “With the festive season just days away, the rural markets become very important for us,” said an industry source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zomato Flipkart
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp