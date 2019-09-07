Home Business

ED questions Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on jet fund diversion

After an extensive search by the ED last months at his premises in Delhi and Mumbai, this is the first time that the agency is grilling him.

Published: 07th September 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Naresh Goyal

Naresh Goyal. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Naresh  Goyal, founder of the now-grounded airline Jet Airways on Friday was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to an alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law. Since the crisis began at Jet Airways last year, Goyal’s name had emerged in siphoning of funds.

However, after an extensive search by the ED last months at his premises in Delhi and Mumbai, this is the first time that the agency is grilling him. ED officials said that Goyal’s statement has been recorded under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) at the agency’s zonal office in Mumbai.

According to sources, the businessman’s empire had 19 privately-held companies, five of which were registered abroad. The agency is probing charges that these firms allegedly carried out doubtful transactions under the guise of selling, distribution and operating expenses. The ED suspects that the expenses of these companies were allegedly booked at fake and high costs and as a result, they projected huge losses. 

It is alleged that Jet Airways executed shady aircraft lease transaction with the ghost of offshore entities and made rental payments to ghost companies thus diverting Jet funds for personal consumption. One of the firms, which is under ED’s radar is Tail Winds in the Isle of Man, set up by Goyal in 1992.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naresh  Goyal Jet airways
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp