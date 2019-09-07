Get guaranteed returns with Bajaj Finance FD for NRIs

By Online MI

As an NRI looking to grow your wealth, you have several lucrative investment options to choose from. Among the best is an NRI FD as it offers safety and assured returns, and hence helps stabilise your portfolio.

That said, the returns you get depend not just on the amount you invest, but also on the interest rate that your preferred issuer offers and the credibility ratings attached to its deposit. Bajaj Finance NRI Fixed Deposit is offering competitive interest rates, so you can grow your savings without compromising on the security of your finances.

For NRIs seeking easy investment in FD from the comfort of their homes or those who are visiting India during this festive occasion, Bajaj Finance FD fits the bill perfectly. Here’s more on how you can get guaranteedreturns via the Bajaj Finance NRI FD.

Earn at an interest rate of up to 8.70%

With Bajaj Finance, FD rates vary depending on investor type, tenor and payout frequency. While a new customer can earn up to 8.35% interest, an existing customer can earn a maximum of 8.45% and a senior citizen can earn up to 8.70%. The rates reach a peak when the FD tenor is at least 36 months and interest payouts are at maturity only.

To understand how your finances grow more clearly, take a look at the following calculations.

Investor type Deposit (in Rs.) Tenor (in yrs.) Interest rate (in %) Maturity amount (in Rs.) New customer 50,00,000 3 8.35 63,59,995 Existing customer 50,00,000 3 8.45 63,77,621 Senior citizen 50,00,000 3 8.70 64,21,828

Get timely payouts courtesy of high credibility ratings

Safety of funds is sure to be one of the things you consider most important when investing, and Bajaj Finance promises you a default-free experience. The stability of this deposit is ratified by CRISIL’s FAAA and ICRA’s MAAA ratings, the highest in their respective categories. Additionally, Bajaj Finance also enjoys an international stability rating of -BBB by S&P Global. With the assurance of guaranteed returns, you can park your finances here without any worry and watch them grow steadily over time.

Apart from competitive FD interest rates and safety of your deposits, Bajaj Finance offers a range of others that add value to your investment experience. They are as follows.

Tailor your deposit as per your goals

To help you align your investments to your short- and medium-term goals, Bajaj Finance offers a flexible, 12- to 36-month FD tenor. This means that you can ladder your FDs, should you require regular liquidity, and earmark deposits for future goals. To plan your investments easily, use an NRI FD calculator and forecast returns by entering the principal, tenor, and customer type.

Use the multi-deposit facility to invest in several NRI FDs in one go

This option allows you to invest in several FDsusing a single cheque, thereby reducing application formalities drastically. Furthermore, you can select a different tenor and interest payout frequency for each deposit and thus secure liquidity as per your needs. Additionally, when you use the multi-deposit facility, you can withdraw prematurely from 1 or 2 FDs, and allow the others to grow undisturbed.

Opt for auto-renewal to reap better returns

To encourage reinvestment, Bajaj Finance offers an auto-renewal facility that helps you multiply your returns without any hassle. By availing this facility, you instruct Bajaj Finance to reinvest your returns upon maturity. While you do not need to submit a fresh application to continue your deposit, you retain the freedom to invest either the total maturity proceeds or just the principal amount. In addition, on renewal your FD earns at an extra 0.10% as interest.

To kick start your investment in this lucrative FD, simply keep the following points in mind.

You can only invest in a Bajaj Finance NRI FD through an NRO account

You can make an investment via a cheque or RTGS/NEFT from an NRO account

You can claim tax benefits by way of a Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA)

Once you’re familiar with the basics, all you need to do is request a call and authorise a Bajaj Finance representative to get in touch with you. So wait no more and invest in this NRI to grow your wealth steadily right away.