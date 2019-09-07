Government mulls one-time loan recast for builders 

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to bail out the realty sector, the government is considering a one-time loan recast for real estate developers and has sought the view of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the issue. “There are many measures under consideration right now.

One of them is a recast of loan for the sector. The ministry has sought the opinion of the Central bank on it. Once the RBI reverts back, the government will consider it,” a highly placed source in the finance ministry told this publication.

As reported earlier the Finance Ministry has already flagged its concerns over the danger of a debt default of Rs 1 lakh crore in the realty sector, in the coming quarter unless the issue is addressed.

The sources had told that as per internal assessment loan worth Rs 1 lakh crore from the realty sector will be up for repayment by end of this quarter which can turn bad.

“The government has already taken several measures. But these will take some time to have an impact. In this context, if any loan default happens, this will be bad for both the banking and the reallity sectors. One time loan recast will give some time for the sector,” the official added.

Even the Central bank in its latest Financial Stability Report had warned that any failure among the largest non-banking finance companies or housing finance companies could cause losses comparable to major bank collapse. On August 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to revive the flagging economy.

This included easing foreign investment rules, concessions on vehicle purchases and encouraging banks to make loans cheaper in order to spur growth. The finance minister had added that the ministry would come up with specific measures for the real estate sector as well, which was reeling under demand slowdown, tight liquidity, and default by many developers and elevated property prices. India’s economy slowed to an over 6 year-low in the first quarter of the current fiscal amid low demand.

