Home Business

Government mulls one-time loan recast for builders 

The Finance Ministry has already flagged its concerns over the danger of a debt default of Rs 1 lakh crore in the realty sector, in the coming quarter unless the issue is addressed.

Published: 07th September 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Express)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to bail out the realty sector, the government is considering a one-time loan recast for real estate developers and has sought the view of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the issue. “There are many measures under consideration right now.

One of them is a recast of loan for the sector. The ministry has sought the opinion of the Central bank on it. Once the RBI reverts back, the government will consider it,” a highly placed source in the finance ministry told this publication.

As reported earlier the Finance Ministry has already flagged its concerns over the danger of a debt default of Rs 1 lakh crore in the realty sector, in the coming quarter unless the issue is addressed.

The sources had told that as per internal assessment loan worth Rs 1 lakh crore from the realty sector will be up for repayment by end of this quarter which can turn bad. 

“The government has already taken several measures. But these will take some time to have an impact. In this context, if any loan default happens, this will be bad for both the banking and the reallity sectors. One time loan recast will give some time for the sector,” the official added.

Even the Central bank in its latest Financial Stability Report had warned that any failure among the largest non-banking finance companies or housing finance companies could cause losses comparable to major bank collapse. On August 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to revive the flagging economy. 

This included easing foreign investment rules, concessions on vehicle purchases and encouraging banks to make loans cheaper in order to spur growth. The finance minister had added that the ministry would come up with specific measures for the real estate sector as well, which was reeling under demand slowdown, tight liquidity, and default by many developers and elevated property prices. India’s economy slowed to an over 6 year-low in the first quarter of the current fiscal amid low demand. 

Measures announced to spur growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a slew of measures to revive the flagging economy. This included easing foreign investment rules, concessions on vehicle purchases and encouraging banks to give cheaper loans to spur growth 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
builders loans Bank loans Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp