Home Business

States to be key drivers of growth for making India USD 5 trillion economy: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said states have to work together and learn from each other to radically transform India.

Published: 07th September 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: States will have to become key agents of growth to help achieve India's target of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event organised here by industry chamber PHDCCI, Kant said states have to work together and learn from each other to radically transform India.

Kant said one of the things which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been focusing on in recent times is the target of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 and subsequently a USD 10 trillion economy by 2030.

"Therefore, our challenge really is that it will not be possible for India to achieve this until states do not aim to double and triple their GDPs. And this would require major structural reforms and structural reforms over a vast range of sectors," he said.

He underlined sectors like agriculture and labour where structural reforms are required. The current size of the Indian economy is estimated at USD 2.7 trillion.

The central government has announced and initiated several steps to make India a USD 5 trillion economy over the next few years.

PhD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the 'States' Policy Conclave 2019' conceptualised with the mission of empowering states to strengthen India's federal structure of governance and contribute in making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitabh Kant NITI Aayog Narendra Modi Prime Minister
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp