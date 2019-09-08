Home Business

Dabur’s latest is hair care products for kids

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur is stepping up product launches to sell only on e-commerce platforms, as it looks to leverage sales from the channel.

By Express News Service

The maker of Vatika Shampoo has announced its entry into kids' hair care space with a range of products under its new Amla Kids franchise designed for new-age consumers, to be launched through the channel they prefer the most — online. 

This is also the first time the FMCG major will be selling a range of products under the sub-brand Dabur Amla Kids exclusively on the e-commerce site, a trend increasingly adopted by companies in the personal care space. 

This is also the first time the FMCG major will be selling a range of products under the sub-brand Dabur Amla Kids exclusively on the e-commerce site, a trend increasingly adopted by companies in the personal care space.

“Digital and e-commerce are an important opportunity area as they help create the initial visibility and buzz around the new product and helps in judging consumer response to the product,” said Rajat Nanda, Marketing Head-HairCare, Dabur India.

“Consumers today are looking for products that offer specific solutions and meet specific needs. The same is now evident in the hair care category as well. The need for a specialised haircare range for kids was an unmet one in the industry as no big player in this segment today offers products specially designed for kids. We have designed a whole range of products for kids under our flagship brand Dabur Amla,” he added.

The new Dabur Amla kids’ range includes Dabur Amla Kids Nourishing Hair Oil & Dabur Amla Kids Nourishing Shampoo. Dabur Amla Kids Nourishing Hair Oil is available in a 200ml pack for Rs 120, while Dabur Amla Kids Nourishing Shampoo comes in a 200ml pack priced for Rs 145. The products are also available in a Castle Combo pack for Rs 265. 

