Home Business

Oil companies flag roadblocks in rationalising taxes on jet fuel

According to government estimates, if a direct-billing mechanism is implemented, airlines would be able to save around Rs 400 crore per year.

Published: 08th September 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Aeroplane, Aviation

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies have cited issues like sales tax as a barrier to the Civil Aviation Ministry's plan to rationalise additional charges that airlines have to pay while uplifting aviation turbine fuel (ATF) at airports across India, officials said.

Currently, airlines have to pay taxes for certain services, such as 'throughput charges', 'into-plane charges' and 'fuel-infrastructure charges' when they take the ATF at any airport for their planes. "These charges are taxed multiple times as they are billed in a circuitous manner," a senior government official said.

A second official said the Ministry of Civil Aviation had formed a committee to develop a direct-billing mechanism between airline companies and airport operators so that these multiple taxes can be removed. The committee comprises representatives from airlines, airport operators, oil marketing companies (OMCs), other service providers among others.

According to government estimates, if a direct-billing mechanism is implemented, airlines would be able to save around Rs 400 crore per year. In India, ATF accounts for almost 40 per cent of any airline's total expenditure.

Therefore, any taxation on ATF always has a huge impact on airline companies. "The OMCs have told us that there are certain provisions in the sales tax regime at the state-level, as well as in the excise tax regime, which may prevent direct billing," the official said.

During one of the meetings of the committee, the official said, the OMCs - Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum - stated that the state governments would be reluctant to let go of the tax revenues that come from the circuitous billing. The official said the committee was expected to submit its report soon.

Explaining the matter, the first official quoted above said: "Take the example of billing for throughput charges, which is done by the airport operator to the oil company. In turn, oil company passes on the charges by billing airlines. However, due to such convoluted billing process, taxes such as GST and excise duty and VAT is added on to throughput charges."

The official said that at the Delhi airport if the throughput charges levied by the airport operator is only Rs 100, the airline ends up paying Rs 164 as it is paying "tax on tax", which includes the goods and services tax (GST), excise duty and value-added tax (VAT).

According to the official, had the throughput charges been invoiced directly by the airport operators to the airlines, the latter would have got the input tax credit for the GST paid and there would be no application of excise duty or VAT. "The other charges - fuel infrastructure charges and into-plane charges - are also being billed similarly in a circuitous manner, leading to tax on tax," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aviation fuel Oil marketing companies Jet fuel taxes rationalising Jet fuel sales tax
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp